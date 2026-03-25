Joe Flacco went no holds barred on teams that overlooked him in free agency

After re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year, $6 million contract worth up to $9 million, Joe Flacco admitted in Wednesday's press conference that playing for a team that could win big in 2026 was the "biggest part" of his decision on where to go in free agency.

At the same time, Flacco has been a walking hodgepodge of conflicting emotions ever since he landed in Cincinnati last season. He knew his time was short as the Bengals' starter until Joe Burrow returned, yet he proved that he can still deliver the goods as an NFL starter.

Finding the right fit of a winning team and starting opportunity proved elusive. I thought all along that Flacco would wind up in Atlanta for his third stint with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. That was abruptly off the board as a destination once Stefanski's new team signed Tua Tagovailoa. Based on last season, Flacco would be the preferable choice.

Oh well, tough look and luck for Falcons fans! Flacco sticking with the Bengals is awesome for us Who Dey Heads. But Flacco still has a burning competitive fire that was on full display in his re-introductory presser.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco says other teams are 'dumb' for not signing him as a starting QB this offseason

Flacco is content to back up Burrow and be a part of such a high-caliber offensive unit. However, the 41-year-old did not mince words when it came to other teams' lack of interest in him on the open market, via Fox19's Jeremy Rauch:

"I feel like I have unfinished business, […] and not being one of those guys to go sign somewhere, yeah, it pisses me off a little bit. But at the same time, I'm very happy to be here, and that's also why I don't see this as the end…In my mind, I feel like I can help a team win, and yeah, it may be in a different role here, but I do still think I can help this team win in that role. I had a lot of fun with Joe, and Joe's the guy. And believe me I wish I was a guy somewhere. And I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy, but it is what it is. I'm not going to let them or it get me down."

"I feel like I have unfinished business."



Joe Flacco is very happy to be in Cincinnati, but wants everyone to know this isn't the end for him.



"I think teams are dumb for not having me be that guy."#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/AmCLEWThmm — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 25, 2026

For someone who threw for 470 yards and four TDs on a Chicago Bears defense that came within three points of the NFC Championship Game, Flacco didn't seem to be much of a draw in free agency.

QB-needy teams all went in different, more youthful directions. The Jets pulled off a long-awaited reunion with Geno Smith, the Falcons went in for Tua, and the Cardinals stuck with Jacoby Brissett and signed Gardner Minshew.

Had fellow north of 40 QB Aaron Rodgers just retired straight away, Flacco could've easily landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers to complete the mission of playing for every team in the AFC North.

Glad that didn't happen. Weird as must've been for Flacco to suit up for the Browns and Bengals after being the Ravens' starter for so long, the Steelers are Baltimore's bitterest rival. I don't think he could wrap his head around that. Then again, Flacco clearly wants to keep playing.

No matter how 2026 plays out, Flacco is showing no signs that he wants to stop playing after this coming season. Can't blame him. He balled out last year when his body was right enough.

In the end, it was probably the right move for Flacco not to press his luck and start for a rebuilding team like the Jets, Cards, or Falcons. It's great to be "the guy", but not if you're scrapping for your life to stay above .500.

We'll see if Flacco's faith in the Bengals is well-placed. You'd hope they could win more than six games this time around, and not squander 470-yard passing performances in losses.