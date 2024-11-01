Joe Mixon continues to make the Bengals look foolish for trading him
The ground game has been abysmal for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL season. Through eight weeks of action, the Bengals have mustered just 718 total team rushing yards, which is the fifth-fewest total league-wide. Their 89.8 rushing yards per game average is also the fifth-lowest in the league. The lack of a successful running attack has made Cincinnati's offense predictable, one-dimensional, and easier to scheme for.
The situation has become so dire that star quarterback Joe Burrow publicly acknowledged the need for improvement in the backfield after Cincinnati's 37-17 thrashing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. The Bengals had just 58 ground yards in that game.
"After the first game, we ran it well for a couple weeks in a row there. The last couple of weeks haven't been good enough," Burrow said. "When you play good rushers like we have the last several weeks, you've got to keep them off balance and be able to run the ball.
"If you don't, then they aren't going to be quite as worried about it and then their edge guys are going to start getting push and play action isn't going to be as good. So, you've got to drop back and make plays, and that's what those kind of teams want. So, it's tough when you can't."
Bengals have one of the NFL's worst rushing attacks, while Mixon is thriving in Houston
Newcomer Zack Moss has been a disappointment with just 242 yards and two TDs on the season, and while Chase Brown has shown some flashes, he hasn't been the revelation some were hoping he would be, perhaps partly due to lack of opportunity.
Meanwhile, former Bengals back Joe Mixon has been absolutely balling in Houston as a member of the Texans. Remember, the Bengals opted to trade Mixon over the offseason because they didn't want to sign him to an extension. That decision isn't looking great in hindsight. Meanwhile, the Texans signed Mixon to a three-year, $27 million extension, and they likely have no regrets at this point.
Mixon has played in six games for the Texans on the season. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in five of those contests and has recorded six rushing TDs. The Bengals, on the other hand, don't have a single 100-yard rushing performance on the season.
With an average of 4.8 yards per game, Mixon has been central to offensive success for a Texans team that has started the season 6-3. He's also caught 14 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield. No wonder Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is so happy to have him in Houston.
“Joe’s been phenomenal for us,” Ryans said. “The way he plays the game and his play style, his demeanor, how he runs with a physical mindset. it’s everything to our run game."
Mixon is also understandably happy to get an opportunity to contribute to an offense at a high clip. He's averaging more attempts per game this season (21.0) than he ever did in Cincinnati.
"Honestly, it’s a great feeling to do whatever I can to put the team on my back," Mixon said. "I feel like I’ve always been that player physically and mentally and emotionally for my teammates. I’m just glad I was put in a position where I can thrive and be able to uplift my teammates."
For a team that should be trying to maximize every moment of Burrow's prime playing days, parting ways with Mixon looks like a massive mistake.