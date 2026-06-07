Jonathan Allen signing gives Bengals defensive boost and Vikings salary cap relief

One of the most significant signings, yet somehow overlooked at the same time, for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason came when they acquired defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Cincinnati was able to pick up the veteran defensive tackle after the Minnesota Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation.

Now, the Vikings just reaped the rewards of that designation, while the Bengals hope to be the recipients of what they expect will be a considerable upgrade to their defensive line with Allen in stripes.

Jonathan Allen signing gives Vikings $8 million windfall

Allen was one of 11 players released from their team before the start of the league year who carried the June 1st designation.

Releasing players with that designation allows teams to spread the dead cap hit over two seasons, allowing them to spend more against the cap than they otherwise would.

Post 6/1 Designations

(June 2nd cap savings)



ARI Kyler Murray ($5.1M)

ATL Kirk Cousins ($2.1M)

CLE Wyatt Teller ($0)

CLE David Njoku ($0)

DEN Dre Greenlaw ($8.2M)

GB Nate Hobbs ($8.8M)

MIA Tua Tagovailoa ($867k)

MIA Bradley Chubb ($20.2M)

MIN Jonathan Allen ($11.2M)

MIN Harrison… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 12, 2026

The Vikings released Allen earlier in the offseason as part of a salary dump, as they were $40 million over the cap. Minnesota saved approximately $11 million in cap space this offseason by parting ways with Allen.

Much to the delight of Minnesota’s front office, the contract the Bengals gave Allen will offset another $8 million that the Vikings would have carried in dead cap money in 2027, further allowing them to spend more next offseason, along with the immediate savings this year.

In the case of Allen and the Vikings, Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac writes:

"Allen has since signed with Cincinnati on a 2-year, $25 million contract that includes $7.5M fully guaranteed. With $13.5M of cash allocated to the 2026 season, the Minnesota Vikings should receive a cap/cash credit on the entire $8M salary guarantee associated with the release of Allen. That credit will be applied to the 2027 league year."

But the Vikings are not the only team expected to profit from this offseason move. Now that Allen is with the Bengals, count on the veteran defensive tackle to continue to pay dividends for the Bengals.

Cincinnati ready to reap higher yield dividends from Allen

Allen was a great pickup for the Bengals, who desperately needed to overhaul their defensive line. They needed to upgrade just about everywhere on defense except for cornerback.

However, the trade for Dexter Lawrence obfuscated not only Allen’s signing, but also Bryan Cook’s and Boye Mafe’s. But trading a first-round draft pick to acquire a superstar talent will do that.

Jonathan Allen has to be excited about this trade and what it can mean for his own play this season pic.twitter.com/NKIyAcLIDj — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) April 19, 2026

Last season, in his only season with the Vikings, Allen recorded 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits.

Allen’s 68 tackles would have led all Cincinnati defensive linemen in 2025. BJ Hill led the way for the Bengals defensive line with 66.

Allen’s 11 QB hits would have been the second-most on the team after Joseph Ossai’s 12.

For all of the ballyhoo around Dexter Lawrence, Allen was one spot and one pressure behind Lawrence in QB pressures while being double-teamed over the past five seasons.

Most QB pressures after double team over the last 5 seasons (since 2021), per @NextGenStats:



1. Quinnen Williams - 73

2. Jeffery Simmons - 70

3. Osa Odighizuwa - 66

4. Dexter Lawrence - 65

5. Jonathan Allen - 64

6. Jarran Reed - 59

7. Vita Vea - 58

7. Kobie Turner - 58

9.… — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) May 29, 2026

In one of the most impressive stats you’ll see from a defensive tackle, over the past five seasons, Allen has 64 QB pressures after a double team, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

Now, Allen joins the Bengals and promises to be part of one of the fiercest defensive tackle units this upcoming season.

The Vikings get to reap the salary cap savings first for releasing Allen and again after the Bengals signed him.

Meanwhile, in the Queen City, the veteran defensive tackle will make all those looking past his signing remember why the Bengals and Vikings valued him in the first place.