Kalif Raymond could embarrass Darrin Simmons & Bengals if they’re not ready

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t do much well the past two weeks. They were outscored 76-13 in the last two games. It was a combination of errors that would make the Bears proud. Not Chicago, but the Bad News.

While the offense and defense shared those mistakes, there is another phase of the game that risks exposure if special teams coach Darrin Simmons is not ready.

With Detroit heading to the Jungle, Kalif Raymond is an overlooked Lion on the prowl who could add the Bengals’ special teams unit to the ever-growing list of things Cincinnati must improve upon.

Special teams is Bengals' last leg standing

Against the Denver Broncos, punter Ryan Rehkow had an up-and-down evening. He had a couple of shanks for which the announcers excoriated him during the television broadcast.

However, on Sunday, those shanks could be part of the strategy. That is because they are facing one of the best returners in the NFL, Kalif Raymond.

The Lions and Raymond could have ample opportunities to return punts against a Cincinnati offense that struggles to get into their opponents' side of the 50 if Monday’s game against the Broncos is any indication.

On Monday Night Football, Rehkow had a couple of nice punts to accompany the two bad ones. And he could have plenty more opportunities to show, despite his two shanks, why he is one of the best punters in the league.

How Simmons instructs Rehkow to operate will be interesting. Will he tell his punter to boom it, or will the calling orders be to angle it to the sideline?

However, even though they tried, kicking towards the sideline did not work out well for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Kalif Raymond’s roaring returns could doom Bengals

Since joining the Lions in 2021, Raymond has been one of the most dangerous returners in the NFL.

In 2024, Raymond was one of six players to have a punt return for a touchdown. His 90-yard return against the Tennessee Titans was the third-longest of last season.

Through only four games this season, there have already been six punt returns for touchdowns. That suggests that we are on pace to see much more than six returns for touchdowns this season. Let’s hope that if there is one in the Bengals-Lions game, it will be from Charlie Jones and not Raymond.

Raymond and Jacksonville’s Parker Washington are the only players to score off a punt return last year who have also done so in 2025, for now.

Lions find other ways to feed Kalif Raymond’s contributions

Returning punts is not the only way Raymond contributes to his team’s success.

On run plays, Bengals defenders must be aware of him. Raymond likes to mix it up with defenders on blocks that could spring a long gain on the ground.

The Lions also want to get the ball in his hands in other ways. Raymond has six receptions for 47 yards. He also has a run for nine yards. We should expect at least one receiver reverse during the game from Raymond.

The Bengals’ defense is susceptible to surrendering significant gains off reverses and jet sweep action from wide receivers. Raymond also has two kickoff returns this season and averages 30 yards per return. That average would be good enough for third-best in the NFL if he had enough returns to qualify.

However, Detroit’s kick return duties now belong in the hands of former Bengals running back Jacob Saylors.

Even though the Lions will look to get the ball into his hands through alternative means, Raymond’s punt return skills remain the most significant and most dangerous trick arrow in his quiver.

Lions toying with their food

It is not enough for Raymond to be an explosive player and a return threat. But if he reaches the end zone, he might go above and beyond to bring attention to himself and his fans.

Raymond’s celebration should have resulted in a fine or at least a delay of game penalty or something. If Chase Brown’s jump into the Salvation Army kettle deserved a fine, Raymond’s celebration should too. But that is not hate, for we love love around here.

Nevertheless, if Raymond had time to celebrate with his teammates, then go into the stands, give the ball away, remove his helmet, and kiss his wife without any repercussions, imagine what he has in store if he finds the end zone against the Bengals on Sunday.

And to be fair to Raymond, the Lions are all enjoying playing with their food while defeating their opponents this season.

Allowing Raymond and the other Lions to reach the end zone could reach embarrassing levels if for no other reason than they may spend as much time on their touchdown celebrations as they do on their game plan this week, anticipating multiple scoring opportunities.

The Lions are the 4th-ranked offense according to DVOA. They are going against the Bengals’ 27th-ranked defense in DVOA. And after watching film of Cincinnati’s last two games, they must be licking their chops.

And for Raymond, he has the opportunity to add special teams insult to Cincinnati’s offensive and defensive injuries. And unfortunately, he might get an uncomfortable number of opportunities to do so.

The Bengals can’t afford to have a special teams breakdown happen while they try to regain their footing on offense and defense. That is the only area that has not let the team down this season.

