Lamar Jackson sends message to Joe Burrow after Ravens win over Bengals
The Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was one of the better games of the 2024 NFL season, and it served as a showcase of two of the absolute best quarterbacks in the entire league in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Matchups between those two star signal-callers tend to be electric, and the most recent iteration didn't disappoint, as both guys balled out. Burrow threw for a season-high 428 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.
Meanwhile, Jackson had 290 passing yards and four touchdowns of his own. Plus, the most important stat from the game is the final score, and Jackson's Ravens pulled out a 35-34 victory in the contest. It was the second time this season that Jackson and the Ravens just edged out Burrow's Bengals, as they also pulled out a 41-38 overtime win in October.
Lamar Jackson shows some major respect for Joe Burrow
After the game, Jackson had some high praise for Burrow, as it's clear that a mutual respect is shared between the two.
"I just know that's a great quarterback over there," Jackson said of facing Burrow and the Bengals. "I just know it's going to be a dogfight regardless, because he got dog in him."
Despite Burrow's best efforts, the rivalry between the two quarterbacks has been pretty one-sided. They've played against each other seven times in the regular season, and Jackson has come out on top six times. Burrow and the Bengals bested the Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 playoffs, but Jackson was sidelined with an injury for that game. Overall, Jackson has a career 10-2 record against Cincinnati.
Unless the two teams meet in the playoffs this year, which looks a long shot at this point in time considering Cincinnati's current standing, Burrow will have to wait until next season to get a crack at revenge on Jackson and the Ravens.