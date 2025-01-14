The Cincinnati Bengals have been able to laugh at the Pittsburgh Steelers quite a bit recently. First, the Steelers proved they weren't deserving of being a playoff team, getting bounced by two scores by the Ravens in the wild card round.

The next bit of laughter is provided by Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who is always cooking up trouble in the Steel City. According to a report from The Athletic, Pickens arrived at Acrisure Stadium an hour and 25 minutes before the Steelers kicked off their Christmas Day game against the Chiefs. Mike Tomlin reportedly had told his players to be at the stadium at least two hours before kickoff.

This is just the latest of a long list of shenanigans that Pickens has pulled since he's been a member of the Steelers and Bengals fans are enjoying the heck out of it. With Pickens' behavior potentially sending the Steelers over the edge, Bengals fans are hoping that Pittsburgh trades the problematic receiver and that their secondary no longer has to cover him for at least two games every year.

Bengals fans are enjoying the George Pickens drama in Pittsburgh

While Pickens didn't do anything in the second Bengals-Steelers match-up (one that Cincinnati won by a close 19-17 final), he's no stranger to cooking the Cincinnati secondary. In the first match-up of the season, the former second-round pick tallied three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Last year was even worse for the Bengals when going up against Pickens, as the Steelers wide receiver gashed them for 195 yards and two touchdowns off four catches in the Week 16 Saturday game. He's always been able to put up huge numbers against the Bengals, so fans would not be the least bit sad if the Steelers had finally reached their breaking point and shipped the wide receiver to another team outside the division.

The Steelers faltered down the stretch this season, limping into the playoffs before getting blasted by the Ravens in an elimination game. Sure, the Bengals didn't make the postseason but it sure feels like they'd have put together more of an effort in their hypothetical playoff appearance than the Steelers did in theirs.

Hopefully, Pickens' antics have finally gotten him in enough trouble that the Steelers decide to trade him, therefore making life easier for the Cincinnati Bengals defense next year.