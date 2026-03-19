Logan Wilson's retirement is a welcome chance to reflect on Bengals' past glory

The Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl LVI appearance and run to the AFC title game the following year were a testament to their unusually proactive [*whispers* thanks to a league-wide COVID-caused salary cap crunch) approach to free agency. However, the foundation for that core group was laid in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In a clear illustration of just how minimal the margins for error are in Cincinnati, it took going three-for-three on three top picks to really get the Bengals back in gear. Joe Burrow was a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick, and Tee Higgins was an excellent second-round find.

But perhaps the most impressive pick of all, and one of the better value picks in recent Bengals history, was Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson at 65th overall in Round 3.

Unfortunately, Wilson's time in Cincy came to an unceremonious end when the Bengals dumped him off to the Dallas Cowboys at last year's NFL trade deadline for a mere seventh-round pick. After an uneventful stint with America's Team, Wilson has decided to call it a career.

Former Bengals LB Logan Wilson announces retirement at age 29

Wilson confirmed his decision to retire in an Instagram post, which expressed gratitude for the Bengals organization and all those who supported him.

Wilson was such a critical piece to the puzzle for those peaking Bengals teams. He played in the Super Bowl with a torn labrum, yet put on an exceptional performance. That was somewhat overshadowed by Wilson being whistled for an infamous phantom holding call on Cooper Kupp during the Rams' winning touchdown drive.

From 2021 through 2023, Wilson racked up 358 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed, nine interceptions, and 4.5 sacks. The ideal playmaker you want in the heart of your defense.

The Bengals rewarded Wilson with a second contract in August 2023. Injuries simply took their toll thereafter. Wilson appeared in 11 games during the 2024 campaign, when the defense took a huge step back and squandered Burrow's MVP-caliber efforts. Cincinnati then drafted Wilson's would-be replacement, Barrett Carter, and sent him to the bench and then to Dallas.

Not that it would've made much difference, but you can't convince me that the 2025 Bengals defense wouldn't have been better with Wilson starting over Carter the whole way. Carter was one of the worst players in the NFL. Period.

No offense! That's just the truth of the matter. And us fans want to see, you know, an acceptable product on the field. When you have a green dot linebacker who can't fit the run, can't cover, and can't tackle, it's a problem!

But whatever's on the horizon, Logan Wilson was an absolute home run of a draft pick, a consummate professional, and a pleasure to watch in Cincinnati. He really helped turn things around for a franchise whose leadership does everything in its power to sabotage itself.

Thanks for the memories, Logan 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/hWPX2UQ8PI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 18, 2026

It's going to take a Burrow-Higgins-Wilson-esque run of top three picks this year to get the Bengals back to Super Bowl contention. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Still surreal to see Wilson retire mere months after being elected a first-time captain in Cincinnati. ICYMI, here's my interview with him before the 2025 season. From talking about Super Bowl hopes to sudden retirement, us Who Dey Heads with Logan Wilson all the best for whatever's next!