Longtime Bengals star signs with AFC juggernaut for epic reunion

The Cincinnati Bengals are licking their wounds after Week 3's 48-10 blowout in Minnesota, and the latest news in NFL free agency only adds insult to injury.

Sure, the Bengals are technically still leading the AFC North, but they're not some Super Bowl contender at the minute. Losing Joe Burrow for at least three months will do that to you.

For those of us Who Dey Heads longing for the better days when Burrow was healthy and leading Cincinnati on two deep playoff runs, Monday's Bengals-related subplot really stings. It's akin to the SpongeBob meme where Squidward longingly watches through the blinds while SpongeBob and Patrick run together in jubilation outside.

3-0 Colts reunite Mike Hilton with ex-Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported that the Indianapolis Colts have brought in veteran defensive back Mike Hilton to bolster their secondary. This move obviously reunites Hilton with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who's crushing it in Indy so far.

The Daniel Jones-led Colts look like the class of the NFL right now. They're sporting a perfect 3-0 record and fielding a defense that's allowed only 18.7 points per game under Anarumo's leadership.

Anarumo's scheme is built on savvy veteran play in the secondary. Adding Hilton to the mix can't hurt, although just how big his role is and what it'll look like isn't exactly clear.

Indianapolis already has an elite slot cornerback in Kenny Moore, which is where Hilton typically aligns. Moore had a pick-six in the Colts' 41-20 Week 3 win over the Titans, but left that game due to a calf injury, per The Athletic's James Boyd.

Whether Hilton landing in Indy is a direct response to Moore's health or not, it doesn't hurt the Colts to have another experienced player in their defensive backfield. Their group is pretty thin across the board. Xavien Howard is one of Indianapolis' starting boundary cornerbacks, and he didn't even play in the NFL last year.

Hilton is a dynamic run defender with a high football IQ who has an uncanny ability to time up his blitzes and make stops in the backfield. He's one of the greatest Bengals free-agent signings ever, and was a key player on the defense for four full seasons. That run began with Cincinnati's trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Nobody has shown much interest in Hilton despite his productivity, competitive fire, and obvious intangibles that make him an asset to any locker room. He had a cup of coffee with the Miami Dolphins during training camp, but was released after less than a month.

Considering how bad the Dolphins' cornerback room is, perhaps that doesn't bode well for how much impact Hilton can have for an ascending AFC contender in Indy. That said, his familiarity with Anarumo's system and Moore's uncertain injury situation improve his chances to see the field sooner rather than later.

