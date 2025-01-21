Lou Anarumo lands new NFL gig following departure from Bengals

Lou Anarumo has landed a new job in the NFL following his recent departure from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Anarumo to serve as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts are looking to upgrade their defense after missing out on the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season in 2024.

Indianapolis was in the market for a defensive coordinator after parting ways with defensive Gus Bradley earlier this month. Bradley had spent three seasons in the role. Anarumo also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for the same role.

Some aspects of Anarumo's coverage were especially appealing to Indianapolis, including a malleable game plan, and an ability to disguise coverages. From ESPN:

"A Colts source cited Anarumo's multiple defensive looks as something that appealed to the team. The 58-year-old also differs from Bradley in other ways, such as Anarumo's tendency to disguise coverages and an greater aggressiveness than the Colts have employed in recent years.

"Whereas Bradley was known for using a similar attack from week to week, Anarumo often tailors his game plans to opponents in an attempt to seize on an offense's weaknesses."

Does the fact that Anarumo quickly got another gig mean that the Bengals made a mistake in parting ways with him? Not necessarily. Sometimes, a new voice or vision is needed, and that doesn't necessarily mean that the departing coach is bad, or washed.

No one would argue that Cincinnati's defense has struggled mightily over the past couple of seasons, and it certainly seemed like time to make a move. A fresh start could potentially work out well for both sides.

Anarumo was hired as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator in 2019 when Zac Taylor took over as head coach. He held the role for six seasons, including during the team's deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, he served as a defensive backs coach with the New York Giants and as a defensive backs coach and an interim defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.