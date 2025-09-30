Marvin Mims Jr. adds insult to injury with brutal Bengals comment

The Cincinnati Bengals had a game they would love to forget about on Monday Night Football. The Bengals are now 2-2 on the season after losing 28-3 to the Denver Broncos.

Yes, it wasn't a high-scoring game, but it was all kinds of ugly for Cincinnati. The Bengals committed penalty after penalty that dug them into a deeper hole. The Cincinnati offense couldn't get anything going after the opening drive. Finally, and perhaps worst of all, the defense let the Broncos put up 512 yards of offense.

The Bengals would like to forget everything about their trip to Denver. However, Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims poured more salt in the wound of the Bengals.

While speaking with reporters after the game, Mims said, with a "big smile," the Bengals were his "early favorite" to be his favorite team to play against in his career. As Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports points out, Mims has scored three touchdowns in his two career games against the Bengals.

If that's not the most damning comment imaginable for the Bengals after this performance, we don't know what is.

Mims has been in the NFL for just three years as a second-round pick out of Oklahoma. His first meeting against the Bengals took place last season in Week 17, where he caught all eight of his targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns was a 24-yard, game-tying touchdown reception over two Bengals defenders in the corner of the end zone with just seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Luckily for the Bengals, they did hold bragging rights, as they picked up the 30-24 overtime victory.

Mims may not have had a touchdown reception, but he did reach the end zone on a carry. On first and 10 in the second quarter, Mims was handed the ball from quarterback Bo Nix, ran up the sidelines and into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to extend Denver's lead to 14-3.

Oh, and Mims did that by running past three Bengals defenders.

Mims finished the night with the 16 yard touchdown run on his lone carry, while also catching all six of his targets for 69 yards.

It's hard not to see why Mims would say the Bengals might be his favorite team to play against. Through two head-to-head matchups, he had good performances. This shouldn't make the Bengals or the fans feel any better after the abysmal outing in Denver on Monday night.