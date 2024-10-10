Mike Hilton calls out Bengals defense after terrible start to 2024 season
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton didn't hold back when describing how poorly Cincinnati's defense has played so far this season. After five weeks, the Bengals rank second-to-last in defensive success rate, 30th overall in points allowed per drive and 31st in third-down defense, according to ESPN.
Cincinnati's defense held players only meeting ahead of Week 6
The Bengals offense has scored 25 or more points in four straight games, but they've won just one of those games. That right there tells you that the defense has been allowing entirely too many points. At least that fact isn't lost on the players, as the unit reportedly held a players only meeting ahead of their Week 6 game against the New York Giants.
"I know we've been playing like s--t for real, honestly," Hilton said of Cincinnati's defense. "And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that's the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself."
Cincinnati's struggles on defense have been extra frustrating because of how well Joe Burrow and the offense has been playing. Burrow is currently leading the entire NFL in touchdown tosses and completing over 72 percent of his passes. He's also second in QBR behind only Colts quarterback Joe Flacco. If the Bengals had a couple more wins under their belt, Burrow would likely be leading many MVP conversations.
In short, the offense has been doing enough to win games for Cincinnati, but the defense hasn't, and that needs to change if the team is going to bounce back and make a playoff push.
"We have to hold up our end of the bargain," Hilton said. "[Our] offense is rolling, but we have to do our part. A play here, a play there. Our record [could] be 4-1, but we're 1-4 and we got to climb out [of] this hole."
Climbing out of the hole will be easier said than done, but at least the schedule is on their side. The Bengals don't play a team that is currently above .500 until a Week 10 rematch with the Ravens. If they can take advantage of this soft spot in their schedule, they could quickly climb back into the playoff picture in the AFC. In order for that to happen though, the defense needs to be much better, starting against the Giants on Sunday Night Football.