Mock 2025 NFL Draft redo leaves Bengals fans wondering what could've been

The Cincinnati Bengals can't help but be disappointed in last year's rookie class, and the hope is they have little elsewhere to go but upward in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rather than investing in a multi-year contract extension for Trey Hendrickson, or hanging onto incumbent veteran linebackers for the long haul, Cincinnati opted for a youth movement across the front seven. That led to the selections of defensive end Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. with their first two picks.

A reappraisal of the first round just dropped in the form of a 32-pick redo for 2025's entire first round. Safe to say the buyer's remorse around selecting Stewart will hit even harder for Bengals fans.

Bengals 2025 first-round mock redraft chooses the very position they're likely to target this year

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic took on the ambitious task of an entire 2025 NFL draft first-round redo. A fun twist on the typical mock draft around this time of year, but not a terribly enjoyable read for Bengals fans.

Let's be real: Any pick for Cincinnati would've looked better than Shemar Stewart at 17th overall. The embattled Texas A&M prospect produced next to nothing and dealt with injuries throughout a disappointing rookie campaign.

Had the Bengals gone in a different direct at No. 17 last year, the upcoming draft would be a lot cleaner-looking in terms of what their top needs are. Baumgardner picked ex-Michigan cornerback and Arizona Cardinals standout Will Johnson in Stewart's stead:

"The Cardinals snagged a steal in 2025, as Johnson tumbled down draft boards due to injury concerns (which haven’t been totally absolved) but wound up putting together a very good rookie run in 12 appearances."

You guessed it: Stewart didn't crack the first round in the mock redraft.

Johnson did get banged up this past year as Baumgardner alluded to. Nevertheless, his first two games were excellent. He looked the part of a legit CB1. He came back strong in Week 5, only to stumble thereafter and miss Weeks 10 through 12 before an underwhelming finish.

As long as he stays healthy, it stands to reason Johnson could at least be a passable No. 2 cornerback. That'd eliminate the increasingly likely possibility of what Cincinnati will do with the 10th pick.

Word on the NFL street points to the Bengals drafting either LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. Due to how the 2025 campaign played out, that seems redundant since Cincinnati has two starters on the boundary in DJ Turner and Dax Hill.

But Johnson isn't even who I'd go with in this redraft scenario.

Weird pick in Bengals redraft ignores superstars who could've actually helped their dreadful defense

On Baumgardner's very next pick, the reigning Seattle Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks nabbed UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for the Cleveland Browns.

That Seahawks defense would've been even scarier with Schwesinger in the lineup and Nick Emmanwori on board. Imagine if the Bengals had the wherewithal to draft either of those guys at No. 17 over Stewart.

Not to be outdone, Baumgardner mocked ex-Notre Dame safety and past Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden's pupil Xavier Watts to the Bucs at No. 19 overall in the redraft. Here's the write-up.

"Watts already looks like a serious steal for the Falcons, who snagged him at No. 96 last year. The former Notre Dame ball hawk worked both safety spots, the box and the slot as a rookie, picking off five passes in the process."

Sounds like someone the Bengals could use, eh?

Many Bengals supporters, myself included, were praying for Watts in Round 2. Instead, he fell all the way to the Atlanta Falcons at Pick 96 in the third round. Cincinnati did score starting left guard Dylan Fairchild in that round, but Watts would've been the clear superior choice.

How about this two-round mock redraft that addresses the exact same needs the Bengals are liable to target in 2026, absent the Emmanwori fantasy:

Round 1, Pick 17 — Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Round 2, Pick 49 — Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Both players well within range at those spots. Neither wound up in a Bengals uniform. Would have combined to transform the defense.

Wouldn't have needed to shell out big money for Bryan Cook in free agency. Schwesinger would be a legit franchise cornerstone at the heart of the defense. Cincinnati probably would've made it to the playoffs last year.

Instead, here we are. Picking 10th. No clear strategy in sight. Two of the best rising second-year players on other teams. One who the Bengals' defensive play-caller has a close relationship with, the other they'll face twice a year in the AFC North in perpetuity.