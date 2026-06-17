The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the most disappointing teams in recent years, and the main reason why is that the defense has consistently let the team down. Cincinnati has one of the league’s best offenses, but the defense is rarely able to hold up their end of things.

The Bengals are hoping that changes in 2026, and they’ve made a few moves this offseason to make sure that’s the case. While the newcomers on defense should make a difference, one defender who will be under a ton of pressure is a returning player.

That player is defensive end Myles Murphy. The 2026 season is a make-or-break year for Murphy, and that could be good, because the pressure on him could push him to play the best football of his career.

Myles Murphy needs to have a big year for his career and the Bengals

Murphy was a first-round pick for Cincinnati back in 2023, but he hasn’t really lived up to expectations yet in his career. As a rookie, Murphy only played 28% of the team’s defensive snaps, serving as a depth defender for all 17 games. He did record three sacks, but he was far from establishing himself as a reliable defender.

In 2024, his snap count increased to 40%, but he still didn’t start any of the 13 games he played, and he didn’t record any sacks. Murphy finally got into the starting lineup last season, starting 10 of the 17 games he played in, and playing 63% of the Bengals total defensive snaps.

In those games, Murphy had his best season, recording 5.5 sacks, 52 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 10 quarterback hits — all career highs. At long last, a decent return on a premium investment.

While that was a promising step in the right direction, it wasn’t enough for the Bengals to pick up Murphy’s fifth-year option. Now, the defender is entering a contract year, which means he’s under pressure to earn his next opportunity. Whether that’s in Cincinnati or elsewhere remains to be seen, but Murphy has to make it clear he’s a player that teams should be interested in signing.

That could work out well for the Bengals, because a motivated Murphy could deliver his best season yet. If that happens, Cincinnati’s defense should be better, and a better defense is the only thing holding the Bengals back from contending.