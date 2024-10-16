NFL blatantly disrespects Bengals with major change to upcoming schedule
The NFL just blatantly disrespected the Cincinnati Bengals by switching up the kickoff time of an upcoming contest.
The Week 8 matchup between the Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles was originally scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27 as one of the marquee games for the day's second slate of games. However, the game has been flexed and the start time has been changed. The game, which will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, will now begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Week 8 matchup between Bengals, Eagles gets bumped in favor of rookie duel
The game will be switched with the contest between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, which has been bumped back to 4:25 p.m.
Clearly, the league thinks that the contest between Washington and Chicago will be a bigger draw than the game between the Bengals and Eagles, which is debatable. However, Philadelphia and Cincinnati have both underachieved this season, while it could be argued that both the Bears and Commanders have overachieved.
Plus, that game features an extremely intriguing matchup between two star rookie quarterbacks -- Caleb Williams of the Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Commanders. Both guys have already established themselves as two of the most exciting young QBs in the entire league, and getting to watch them go head-to-head will be a treat for football fans.
It's hard to believe that a battle between Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts doesn't have the same juice as a battle between two rookies, but slow starts for both guys' respective squads likely contributed to the switch. The Bengals won just two of their first six games, while the Eagles won three of their first five, but looked underwhelming in the process.
Meanwhile, the Commanders and Bears are both 4-2 and right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture after six weeks of action, and Williams and McDaniels have both been turning heads with their promising play. Plus, people always like shiny, new things, and Burrow and Hurts have both become known commodities at this point. When you factor all of that together, the league's decision to swap the games makes some sense.