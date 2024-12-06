NFL coaches reportedly inquiring about Zac Taylor's job security with Bengals
After an extremely underwhelming 2024 campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals, many fans are wondering if head coach Zac Taylor will be on the hot seat after the season. As it turns out, other coaches from across the league's landscape are wondering the same thing.
A recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests that there is some speculation within the league regarding Taylor's future in Cincinnati, and it certainly sounds like there would be some interested parties if Taylor is ultimately relieved of his duties.
Like fans, coaches are wondering about Taylor's future in Cincinnati
Taylor is in the midst of his sixth season in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022 and back to the AFC Championship game the following season, but the team is on the cusp of missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season, despite the stellar play of quarterback Joe Burrow.
From Fowler:
"This is the time of year when people are trying to figure out which rumors are true and which surprise job will open. For example, I've had multiple coaches in the league text me this week about the Bengals job, wondering if Zac Taylor is on the hot seat."
But, before Bengals fans eager to see a fresh face on the sideline get too excited, Fowler went on to note that he isn't so sure that the Bengals will decide to make a move of that magnitude due to Taylor's contract, along with his prior success. Again, from Fowler:
"Not sure I see that, given some of the goodwill Taylor has built up there and owner Mike Brown's propensity for cost control (Taylor has two more years left on his deal). But the next month will be about deciphering what's real and what's not. And perhaps Taylor will make staff changes there."
Following Cincinnati's 44-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Taylor shouldered the burden of blame for the Bengals' struggles this season.
"I'm not going to sit here and put this on the players. As the head coach, you sit there and you're 4-8," Taylor said. "You're a 4-8 head coach. And that starts with you. To get the most out of everybody, that's my job."
We'll see what happens, but it seems like Cincinnati making a move regarding the coordinator positions is more likely than the team moving on from Taylor. Since Cincinnati's defense has been a major issue all season, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could be the one to go. That's simply speculation, but it wouldn't be shocking given what we've seen on the field.
Meanwhile, how the Bengals perform over their final five games of the 2024 season could have an impact on Taylor's future with the franchise. Let's see how the team finishes out and go from there.