NFL insider reveals why Trey Hendrickson gives Bengals ultimate power in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have found themselves in a frustrating situation with Trey Hendrickson and granted the star pass-rusher permission to seek a trade. The team still hopes to get an extension worked out with Hendrickson this offseason but trading Hendrickson is still very much an option for this team, especially with the draft inching closer.

NFL insider Tony Pauline discussed how the Bengals could still end up trading Hendrickson if they're able to find a pass-rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The overwhelming feeling in the league is that the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the 17th pick, will determine if there’s a run on edge rushers during the second half of round 1. If the Bengals take an edge rusher, the floodgates are expected to open up, and at least seven, or possibly eight, will be drafted before Day 1 is through," Pauline wrote. "Many tell me the Bengals will do exactly that. Take an edge rusher with the 17th pick, and then trade Trey Hendrickson on draft weekend or soon after the seven rounds are completed."

Bengals could trade Trey Hendrickson if they land a pass-rusher in first round

With Hendrickson entering the final year of his contract, it makes sense that he wants an extension that offers both long-term security and guaranteed money. The Bengals have said they want to get a deal done but considering their stance on extending guys once they hit 30 (Hendrickson turned 30 in December), it wouldn't surprise anyone if the team didn't want to sign him to a long-term extension.

What might annoy some people with this decision is that the compensation Cincinnati would get for Hendrickson wouldn't help them in this year's draft. They'd get picks for 2026 and wouldn't have Hendrickson's contract on the books.

With all of that said, the Bengals have put plenty of effort into keeping the band together on the offensive side of the ball but that's not where they struggled a season ago. The defense had a tough time stopping opponents so letting Hendrickson, the best defensive player on the team, leave would be a brutal hit for a defense that's already struggling.

As for edge rushers the Bengals could look to draft in the first round, guys like Shemar Stewart and Mike Green have been mocked to them in the past. If they're the team determining if a run on edge rushers begins or not, at least that'd mean they'd have their pick of the position group when they're on the clock with the 17th pick.

The Bengals have a tough decision to make with what to do here. Hendrickson is a spectacular player but if it makes sense to trade him, the Bengals need to do what's best for them moving forward.