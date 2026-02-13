NFL insiders throw surprising curveball into Bengals-Trey Hendrickson breakup

The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson are heading for a divorce this offseason. At least for months, that has been the sentiment surrounding the situation.

Hendrickson, being the consensus best edge rusher scheduled to hit free agency at a time when fans and experts are frantically mock-drafting edge rushers to the team, is what the French call “bad timing.”

However, is there a chance that Hendrickson and the Bengals could reach an agreement that would keep the defensive end in Cincy?

According to two NFL Network insiders, anything is possible.

Interesting changeup of tune?

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport had an interesting conversation concerning the Bengals’ soon-to-be free agent, Trey Hendrickson.

When discussing the upcoming top free agents, Garafolo suggested that “a franchise tag is in play here.”

Rapoport responded with, “I say that you are correct. I’m not saying that they are definitely going to franchise him. But when he got that new deal, there was nothing that prohibited the Bengals from doing a franchise tag with Trey Hendrickson, who cost, I believe, 34.”

It is not a surprise that the Bengals would use the tag on Hendrickson again. Most who cover the Bengals think the team should use it as a way to secure more draft picks and have a say in where Hendrickson ends up. AKA, outside the division.

Where the new, out-of-left-field information comes in is when Rapoport suggests that the two sides could work out a new deal that keeps Hendrickson in the Queen City.

After pointing out how negotiations fell apart last offseason, Rapoport states, “We’ll see if, though, they can work out a deal, again, that makes sense for all sides, again.”

Rapoport’s sentiment is a far cry from what many fans of the team expect. We anticipate the team using the franchise tag to recoup draft picks rather than extending a negotiating window.

Garafolo double-downs when he says, “I would advise against trading away a really good player… or letting a player walk, if you want your defense to continue to play well.”

From The Insiders with @MikeGarafolo: We break down some of the top free agents, looking at Kenneth Walker, George Pickens, and Trey Hendrickson. pic.twitter.com/VXSYtK0H1n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2026

We do not know how plugged in Garafolo and Rapoport are with the Bengals organization, but they seem confident in their appraisals of the situation.

And, as national insiders, they, theoretically, have sources that are not readily available to most of us.

Insiders pitching without Hendrickson, Bengals in batter’s box?

While the conversation between Rapoport and Garafolo leaves the door open for Hendrickson to return to Cincy, that does not mean the player or the franchise will be amenable to continuing their relationship.

Hendrickson still believes his compensation is worth more than what the Bengals have offered over the past two offseasons.

However, the Bengals might want to keep Hendrickson only if they can do so at a number and length they are comfortable with. Given that they have had a few years to work something out, we should not suddenly expect the front office to have had an epiphany that will change how they conduct business with the edge rusher.

Therefore, even though the Bengals are in desperate need of a more prolific pass rush, whether Hendrickson stays or not, we should not expect the front office to give him what he could obtain on the open market.

And, after last year’s contract debacle that led Hendrickson to drive to Florida in the midst of training camp, he will not want yet another year of contract impasses and disrespect.