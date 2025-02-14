NFL legend Drew Brees sees much of himself in Joe Burrow

During this past Super Bowl 59 lead-up, we saw plenty of NFL legends past and present get opportunity to sit down and chat with a variety of folks.

Fortunately, our own Stacking the Box podcast was able to partner with Malcolm Harris-Gowdie in conducting some phenomenal interviews. When Harris-Gowdie got a chance to sit down with one of the all-time greats, Drew Brees, he asked the former Saints quarterback which of today's crop of passers remind him the most of himself.

Speaking on behalf of Bounty, Brees didn't hesitate when answering the question. He landed on none other than Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who is coming off of maybe the most impressive season of his career.

"The first one that came to mind when you said that was Joe Burrow," Brees replied. "Joe Burrow played at LSU right down the street. He played at the same time when I was playing with the Saints."

Drew Brees sees similarities between he and Joe Burrow dating back to his days at LSU

"Actually, the offense that he ran (in college) was the exact same offense we ran. So, watching him operate within our offense, it was like, okay, I see him doing a lot of the same things that I would do, or that we do," Brees noted.

The idea that Burrow came into the league as one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks of his generation does not go forgotten, here, as Brees alluded to the similarities in systems. With Burrow being able to run a pro-style offense at LSU, it gave him an enormous leg up on fellow prospects.

Brees also went on to credit Burrow for something he doesn't get enough love for.

"The style of quarterback that he is ... he's an excellent pocket passer, certainly athletic enough to be able to get outside the pocket and make a ton of plays. In fact I think he does that quite a bit and doesn't get the credit for it that he deserves," Brees pleaded.

Hopefully, the Bengals are able to keep their core together as Burrow has been hinting at for months now. Then, he'll get the MVP love he deserves.