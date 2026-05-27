No fifth-year option, no excuses: Bengals first-rounder faces prove-it season

It's been a busy offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals in terms of their defense, as Duke Tobin and the organisation worked hard to finally give Joe Burrow a competitive defense. Tobin traded for Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants, and also added the likes of Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Bryan Cook in free agency.

With that in mind, the Bengals opted to decline defensive end Myles Murphy's fifth-year option, a major blow to the 24-year-old. Murphy was drafted by Cincinnati with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and has shown promise so far without being spectacular.

Since coming into the league, the Clemson alumnus has produced 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss, with the majority of those coming last season, when he played in all 17 games, making a total of 51 tackles.

However, the 24-year-old now has to really step up and prove himself, as 2026 is a contract year, and with the Bengals organisation and fans demanding playoff football, he'll need to make it a career year. Speaking to the Lauren Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News, Murphy said that he has no hard feelings about the Bengals' recent tough decision.

"I knew it was a possibility, Duke (Tobin) and everyone upstairs, they’ve been pretty transparent on ‘we spent a lot of money this offseason.’ So, it does make sense. We talk. No hard feelings. We talk about everything, so really, just doing my job right now, getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to be in the best shape I can be, the best teammate I can be."

Myles Murphy's biggest challenge in a contract year

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaking to the media. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest reason why it will be tough for Murphy is that he needs to prove himself this year, otherwise, he could find himself hitting free agency. Standing out won't be easy, as he will be competing for snaps with several proven NFL stars, after the Bengals' recent additions.

Mafe, Allen and Lawrence will likely join up with Murphy to form the starting defensive line, but even after that, Murphy will have to fight against the likes of established tackle B.J Hill, and promising youngsters Shemar Stewart and Cashius Howell.

If Stewart and Howell begin to showcase breakout potential early in the season, it could put some serious pressure on Murphy, not just for his snaps, but for his Bengals career.

Should the Bengals offer Myles Murphy a new deal?

The biggest problem in any new deal for Murphy will be whether or not Cincinnati can afford to extend his contract. As he said himself, the franchise has 'spent a lot of money this offseason, and so either the 24-year-old will have to take a cheaper deal, or choose to hit free agency.

From a fan standpoint, Murphy has shown what he can do at times, especially last season, but it was hard to judge his real talent compared to the best in the league. The Bengals lacked any sort of firepower on the defensive line.

Now that he's alongside the likes of Lawrence and Mafe, we'll get a much better idea of whether Murphy should stay in the Queen City, or if the Bengals should let him walk.

Let's hope Murphy proves the organisation wrong.