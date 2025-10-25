Cincinnati has built their defense around speed and disruption off the edge -- traits that have made Trey Hendrickson one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers since arriving years ago.

But with Hendrickson dealing with an injury that’s kept him limited throughout the week, the Bengals might need another name to rise and provide that same level of chaos on Sunday against the Jets.

It's been a struggle for Cincinnati to find any pass rush production outside of Hendrickson. However, one season-long starter has the chance to step up big in Week 8.

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai could wreak havoc on Jets amid QB uncertainty

Enter Joseph Ossai.

Now in his fifth season out of Texas, Ossai has yet to fully meet the expectations that followed him when the Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Injuries slowed his early development, and while flashes of athleticism have appeared, consistency has remained elusive. Yet through seven games in 2025, the 25-year-old is showing signs of finding his footing -- and potentially turning the corner in his career.

Ossai has totaled 19 pressures so far this fall, including 15 hurries, two quarterback hits, and two sacks. Those numbers won’t blow anyone away, but they tell a story of a player consistently around the football, affecting the quarterback even when he isn’t finishing the play.

His first step remains his calling card -- a quick, coiled explosion that allows him to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles before countering inside with power. Against the Jets, that explosiveness could prove crucial.

New York’s offensive line has shown improvement, but it’s still far from a finished product. Injuries and quarterback inconsistency have caused communication lapses and protection breakdowns all year long -- the kind of situations Ossai can exploit.

Whether it’s Justin Fields or someone else under center, Cincinnati’s ability to collapse the pocket from multiple angles will be key.

If Hendrickson isn’t at full strength, Ossai could see his most extensive workload, and associative expectations of the season. Despite Shemar Stewart eclipsing him on the depth chart, that won't necessarily correlate to a lower snap count, especially if Hendrickson is out.

The Bengals have long valued rotation and depth across their defensive line, but there’s also a clear sense that that this week could be a time Cincinnati looks to Ossai to prove he can be more than a situational rusher.

With his length, motor, and twitch, he has the tools to impact the game in spurts -- and the Jets’ offensive structure, built on timing and quick reads, can be disrupted if Ossai wins early in downs and forces hurried decisions.

For Ossai, Week 8 represents both opportunity and responsibility. With Hendrickson’s status uncertain and the Bengals looking to build consistency on defense, a breakout game from Ossai could tilt the balance.

He’s still young, still learning, and still waiting for that signature performance -- and this Sunday against the winless Jets might just be the stage for it.

More Bengals News and Analysis