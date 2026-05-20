One key factor to watch for in every Bengals game in 2026

We've been hearing extensively about the Cincinnati Bengals' "easy" strength of schedule this upcoming season. It's the same thing we heard going into 2024, and we all know how they started that season.

Talk is cheap this time of year. Joe Burrow has made it adamant that it's up to him and Zac Taylor to bring the locker room together and execute on the field. Burrow knows what's at stake this season.

Coming off three straight years of missing the Playoffs, the 2026 season is, arguably, the most pivotal season in Bengals' history. If they get back to the Playoffs, this team is heading in the right direction. Anything short of that, and changes will be made. If not now then when for the Bengals?

The Bengals' 2026 schedule is unique. It's not just because it's "favorable," but it also includes seven straight Sunday at 1:00 games to start the season, a game in Madrid, three prime time games-- all after Week 9, with two at home against AFC North foes-- and a 4:25 game against Kansas City in Week 14. Not to mention, no game outside the Eastern time zone after Week 9.

Let's look at one thing that could decide each of the Bengals' 17 games this season.

One thing to watch for in every Bengals game in 2026

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, the battle in the trenches will play a large role in deciding this game. The Buccaneers defensive line is deep, and the Bengals' solidified offensive line will be tested right out of the gate. However, I'm equally concerned about the Bengals' second-year linebackers, Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., covering Buccaneers' slot receiver Chris Godwin. They have to know where he is at all times, otherwise he and Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield can dice up the Bengals' revamped defense.

Week 2: at Houston Texans

We know Houston's defense is great. That's not a secret. However, Burrow's precision passing should enable the Bengals to move the ball. What I'm most concerned about is what they do in the red zone. Can they run the ball in short-yardage or goal-line situations? That will help Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get open against a stingy and very good Texans' secondary. Red zone efficiency will be paramount against the Texans and getting out of Houston with a crucial road win.

Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The obvious answer here is the battle in the trenches. Equally as important is not letting Steelers' tight end Pat Friermuth get into a rhythm. Again, that's going to put the onus on the Bengals' young linebackers to locate him at all times. In addition, the Bengals have the advantage with Chase and Higgins against a suspect Steelers' secondary. Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. should both be no matches against the Bengals all-world one-two punch at wide receiver.

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

In the four times the Bengals have played the Jaguars since 2020, one thing I have noticed is the Bengals have struggled throughout the games to make a dent with their pass rush. Jacksonville has had some good offensive lines over the last six seasons, but the Bengals' defensive line this season should be able to get to Trevor Lawrence more often in this matchup this season. If Lawrence is under duress, the Bengals can bait him into mistakes. But the Bengals' defense cannot let Lawrence sit in the pocket and pick them apart.

Week 5: at Miami Dolphins

Chase Brown had a terrific game in Miami last December. If he can have that kind of game again, and can establish himself on the ground, the Bengals can wear down a Dolphins' defense that may already be beleaguered just four games into the season. Miami is not going to be good this season. This is a game where the Bengals must handle their business and not look ahead to the bye week.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens

The matchup between Bengals' left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is what very well may decide this game. These two players went up against each other a ton in the last three seasons at practice as Bengals' teammates, now they'll go up against each other as division foes in a crucial mid-season AFC North showdown.

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans

This is the epitome of a trap game. The Bengals cannot let Cam Ward and Carnell Tate get going in this game. Handle Jeffery Simmons in the trenches, and the Bengals should be fine in this game.

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)

Bijan Robinson has the luxury of running behind a very good Falcons' offensive line. He's going to get his yards, but the Bengals must contain him. What cannot happen is Robinson sets up downfield shots to Kyle Pitts and Drake London. This is going to be a defensive effort that starts up front and finishes on the back end.

Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

I'm challenging the Bengals' offensive line to take T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward out of this game. Watt and Heyward are both older players, and the Bengals' offensive line is a lot younger. If they can win this battle at the line of scrimmage, Burrow and the receivers will cook in this game.

Week 11: at Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

The Bengals' defense must have a plan to contain Jayden Daniels. They cannot let him take over the game like he did in Week 3 of 2024. This is going to have to be a buttoned-up effort by the Bengals' defense to win on the road on Monday Night Football.

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is going to be better this season. What concerns me is Chase Young getting to Joe Burrow. Young did have a sneaky decent season in 2025, and he can be a good pass rusher when at the top of his game. On the other side, Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints to reinvigorate their running game. The Bengals can't let him get going, otherwise Tyler Shough could get into a rhythm with Chris Olave and rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Week 13: at Cleveland Browns

No secrets here. The battle between Orlando Brown Jr. and Myles Garrett will decide this game. Brown cannot let Garrett wreck the Bengals' offensive gameplan, and Joe Burrow.

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (America's Game of the Week on FOX, 4:25)

This version of the Chiefs may have more of a presence in the running game. Kenneth Walker III is rapidly becoming one of the NFL's best running backs. The focus for the Bengals' defense must be on him in this game.

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

For the Bengals' cornerback that's matched up with Tetairoa McMillian, last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, that cornerback will have to find a way to contain him. That matchup could decide the game.

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts

I'm excited to see Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, hopefully, cook Cam Taylor-Britt and Lou Anarumo's defense. The Colts still have a suspect group at cornerback, and will be counting on a rookie in A.J. Haulcy to replace Nick Cross at safety. Question marks all over the place.

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens (New Year's Eve, Thursday Night Football)

In the second time around against the Ravens, my eyes will be on Ravens' running back Derrick Henry. This late in the season, will he still be the Derrick Henry we know? Or, will he have too much tread on the tires? This is his 11th season, after all. We've seen the Bengals' defense shut him down before, and they can do it again on a short week. If they do, they could win this game in dominant fashion.

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

Again, don't let Myles Garrett wreck the game ad Joe Burrow. But...maybe the Bengals won't have to play their starters if they have already clinched the AFC North.