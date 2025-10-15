One team stands above the mess in AFC North power rankings after Week 6

There was not a lot of movement in the AFC North power rankings over the past few weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a bye, and the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens each lost in Week 5 with their backup quarterbacks at the helm.

After Week 6, it is more of the same for this cluster of four underwhelming teams. When the best current starting QB in the division is far and away a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, you just might be the league’s worst division.

But at least one of the teams has a positive point differential, so yay? Let's dive in to the latest hierarchy.

4. Browns continue digging after hitting rock bottom

The Cleveland Browns continue their residence in the division’s dog house. On Sunday, they lost against the Steelers 23-9.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempted 52 passes, which is the second most this season. He completed 29 while throwing for 221 yards.

Cleveland’s defense ranks 11th in defensive DVOA, so with competent offensive output, they will have a chance to compete in games.

Nevertheless, as a result of their defeat on Sunday, the Browns have a 1-5 record. They are 0-3 in the division. They are on a three-game losing streak as they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It is a must-win game for the Browns and Dolphins if either team wants to keep any hopes for their season alive. But it is more likely that both teams have already begun weighing their options around drafting a QB in next year’s draft.

3. Baltimore’s bye couldn’t have come at a better time

The Baltimore Ravens remain in third place in the power rankings this week.

Things got so bad for Baltimore’s offense that they had to turn to their backup’s backup. The team decided to go with Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley after watching Cooper Rush’s uninspiring play in the first three quarters, which led to only three points.

With Lamar Jackson this season, the Ravens have struggled. Without their MVP quarterback, they have no chance.

Baltimore has the worst defense in the NFL and is last in points allowed. However, their DVOA ranking of 25 paints a slightly better picture. But that painting is far from being as beautiful as we’ve come to expect from a Ravens defense.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they are on their bye week, which will allow Jackson time to get healthy before their next game versus the Chicago Bears on October 26th.

2. Bengals’ new QB offers hope

The Cincinnati Bengals hold on to second place in the power rankings by default.

One day, we will talk about the Bengals having a positive point differential. But that day is not today, as the Bengals’ -80 remains the worst in the league in that category.

The Bengals lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-18 on Sunday. But despite the defeat, there is a glimmer of hope as the newly acquired QB, Joe Flacco, came in and showed he can operate a competent offense on extremely short notice.

Hopefully, he will be comfortable enough in his next outing to put the team in the win column for the first time in five weeks.

The Bengals next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. As things stand now, Cincinnati is the only team close enough in the standings and good enough on the field to keep Pittsburgh from running away with the division.

1. Steelers separating from the pack

The Pittsburgh Steelers are awfully close to putting the division out of reach for the other three teams. They dispatched the Browns with relative ease this past Sunday. But that did not stop head coach Mike Tomlin from chastising Cleveland's organization for helping out the Bengals by trading Flacco within the division.

Tomlin knows that his team stood a better chance on Thursday night with Jake Browning quarterbacking the Bengals than with Flacco. Perhaps he is feeling the pressure of a tough divisional matchup.

The Steelers are on a short week and now must focus on their next nearest rival in the division’s standings. It will be Pittsburgh’s second consecutive week playing within the division.

The Bengals have an opportunity to show that Tomlin was correct to worry about Flacco and claw a game closer in the standings.

But as of now, the Steelers stand far and away the best team in the division, hence another week atop the standings and the AFC North Power Rankings.

