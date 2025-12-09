Only one Philip Rivers-esque Bengals signing makes perfect sense

The Cincinnati Bengals don't often think outside the box when it comes to improving their roster by any means possible. They usually take a reactive, not proactive stance to such personnel decisions.

Credit where it's due: When Joe Burrow got injured earlier this season, they waited a while, but ultimately pulled the trigger on a Joe Flacco trade. Before suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and even for a brief bit thereafter, Flacco played some of the best ball of his career.

Obviously, it didn't mean much, since Cincinnati's defense kept letting him down. Despite Burrow coming back, the Bengals' playoff hopes are slim to none after Week 14's loss to the Bills. It'll take running the table to win the AFC North with an 8-9 record to get into the dance.

In the spirit of the Colts signing 44-year-old Philip Rivers to be their eventual starting quarterback, though, Cincinnati could ignite a similar reunion to boost a key position group.

Longtime Bengals WR can bolster depth after Tee Higgins' injury & Jermaine Burton's release

Rivers' longstanding ties to Colts head coach Shane Steichen gives Indy the luxury of signing him off the couch to play on very short notice, lest they must turn to ex-Bengals backup Brett Rypien.

The Bengals can do something similar with a certain free agent currently without a team. I'm talking about Tyler Boyd of course.

Given that Tee Higgins is back in the concussion protocol, and Cincinnati just waived 2024 third-round pick Jermaine Burton, the wide receiver depth behind Ja'Marr Chase is suspect. Zero options on the open market are as appealing as Boyd looks right now.

How poetic would it be? Just after the Bengals hit "eject" on a young third-round pick, they bring in Boyd, whom they selected in Round 3 back in 2016 to raging success.

No, Boyd isn't anywhere near the player he once was, but he's a savvy veteran who knows Zac Taylor's system inside and out. He has an established rapport with Burrow. Played in many big games over the years. Excellent presence in the locker room.

This is the type of signing that'd give Cincinnati a much-needed morale boost. No matter what Boyd can or can't do on the field at this juncture, he's likely an upgrade over the likes of inexperienced younger guns like Mitch Tinsley, or practice squadders Jordan Moore and Kendric Pryor.

Bear in mind that Boyd is still only 31 years old. That's at least a couple years younger than I thought off the dome. Thirteen years Rivers' junior, give or take birth months and whatnot.

Maybe it's blinding nostalgia for what once was, but Boyd was in Cincinnati through 2023 before he followed ex-Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Tennessee. Unfortunately, Callahan didn't make it through his second year as the Titans' head coach, nor was Boyd retained heading into this season.

Crazier things have happened in the NFL, right? Exhibit A: Philip Rivers.

A Boyd-Bengals reunion isn't based on any rumor or report out there. It just seems like a logical contingency plan Cincinnati should strongly consider given the dire state of the receiver room entering Week 15's matchup with the Ravens. All those divisional clashes over the years give Boyd plenty of insight into that particular opponent, too.

