While some of us humans worry about things like the Cincinnati Bengals and the new NFL season, other geniuses are working on AI, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge initiatives to solve the world's problems.

Predicting how any given Sunday plays out in the NFL is a challenge in and of itself. Never mind attempting to forecast what the playoff field will look like, or who will ultimately prevail as Super Bowl champions.

The good news is, thanks to Good Morning Football, — whose main humanoid panel didn't pick the Bengals to make the playoffs — an AI robot who will eventually replace me and everyone else to reign over all of sports media is getting its bionic kicks by pwning we flawed flesh-and-bloods with NFL predictions.

If this forecast turn out to be right, mankind's hopes of continuing to be paid to opine about sports are all but dashed. O the wonders of science, amirite?

GMFB AI Bot Axel Ingram predicts Bengals to win Super Bowl LX

If AI robots do replace sports talking heads, at least the first sign of their Skynet-style industrial takeover will prove to be pro-Cincinnati Bengals.

GMFB's latest episode got all the pre-Week 1 takes it could from Axel's considerable computational horsepower (let's tether to reality and pseudo-anthropomorphize while we can). Guess what Lord Ingram spat out for his final Super Bowl prediction?

You guessed it. The Bengals are projected to knock off the San Francisco 49ers to claim Super Bowl LX!

Is Axel, our AI robot, a part of #WhoDey nation?



People are wondering 👀 pic.twitter.com/XpmPdBEATK — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 4, 2025

Most fascinating stuff there, Axel. Let's break this down. First off, in a sad turn of events for Cincinnati, this would be the second literal road Super Bowl of the Joe Burrow era. That's right. People may recall that in Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals were at SoFi Stadium in the greater Los Angeles area to face the Rams, losing by a score of 23-20.

The venue for Super Bowl LX happens to be the 49ers' home Levi's Stadium. San Francisco has played in four of the last six NFC Championship Games, making it one step further twice, but failing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy both times.

Coming off a 6-11 season, the Niners are no doubt eager to bounce back. The same goes for Cincinnati in the wake of dual 9-8 campaigns that resulted in missing the playoffs both times.

As Axel loosely alluded to, the Bengals and 49ers met twice in the NFL's grand finale during the 1980s. Super Bowl XVI was a 26-21 San Francisco triumph; Super Bowl XXIII saw the Niners as champs again in a 20-16 thriller.

What a dope redemptive arc it'd be for the Bengals to prove Axel correct, exact long-awaited vengeance on the 49ers, and get their first-ever Super Bowl in that particular enemy's territory. I'm so here for it.

