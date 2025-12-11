Pat McAfee & Mike McCarthy emotionally support Joe Burrow amid Bengals drama

A lot of folks around the NFL community are weighing in on the latest press conference from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which happened to fall on his 29th birthday.

Perhaps Burrow was more macro-contemplative than usual when he sat on the podium. Birthdays can be that way sometimes. It's another trip around the sun. Often a time to celebrate, but also to pause, reflect, and assess one's life.

It just so happened that cameras were on, Burrow was feeling vulnerable, and he put forth perhaps the clearest sign yet that all the injuries and losing are starting to take a toll on him, via NBC 5's Charlie Clifford:

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this. I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mind set I am trying to bring to the table."

Pat McAfee and his show guest, former NFL head coach Mike McCarthy, both gave their take on the Burrow situation in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Remarks from Pat McAfee & Mike McCarthy highlight how Joe Burrow's relationship with the Bengals is in decline

McAfee witnessed the decline of another No. 1 overall pick during his playing career as a punter. Andrew Luck was the Indianapolis Colts' frnachise savior, until a constant cycle of injuries and rehab robbed him of the joy of playing the game he loved, leading to an early retirement.

Not that Luck wasn't an ultimate competitor in his own right, but Burrow has unique Joe Chill/Joe Brrr quality that makes him a stone-cold surgeon on the gridiron, depressing medical pun intended.

When Pat McAfee is making comparisons between Luck and Burrow as someone who personally lived it, you know things are probably tense between Joe Shiesty and the Bengals' organization.

"Woah. [...] That scares me. Joey B, we hope you're having fun. You're really good at football. You're really good at spinning it. [...] We're sorry you're going through it, but on that note, whenever the Cincinnati Bengals decided to build the team the way they built the team, a lot of us wondered, are they going to be able to win the big games? [...] Some of it is gonna suck. We just hope you keep battling, brother. I don't like all the injuries. I obviously saw the Andrew Luck story happen in front of my eyes. I mean it is a wild thing when one of the greats this early starts saying, 'Is this for me anymore?' We hope he says yes — but that's not good."

You're REALLY GOOD at football Joe Burrow



We hope that you start having some fun out there#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dhzzUfoOYz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 11, 2025

McCarthy offered his encouragement to Burrow as well, praising him for his honesty when he didn't have to open up as much as he did:

"To think that how much Joe has been through as far as getting back from the injuries of the past, yes, I can definitely see why he may be feeling the way he is. […] For people that have to go up there and do press conferences on a regular basis, everybody wants you to be honest, and give a real answer. And the fact that he gave one, I think you have to respect that. […] It shows how much he cares, how much he puts into it. Injuries [are] the worst part of it. There’s been a lot of great players whose careers have been cut short."

"That was a very honest answer from Joe Burrow and it shows how much he cares..



Injuries are the worst part of football and these guys put so much work in" ~ Coach McCarthy #PMSLive https://t.co/zqBaCC3Box pic.twitter.com/NNChO6ehhN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 11, 2025

Burrow has been less forthcoming about a lot of his feelings at pressers in recent years. That's probably a function of not wanting to throw anyone under the bus, or blame the franchise for not doing enough to support him. It's very possible he feels that way if he feels this emboldened to talk about his precarious joy for football, but he's too classy to admit as much publicly.

Nevertheless, Burrow knows that whatever he says carries a lot of weight. Not to say he's calculated or totally lacking in candor, but he's a more measured speaker than he used to be.

That's why when he advocates for the re-signing of certain players, or says things like he said on Wednesday, it makes such a massive impact.

This whole vibe felt different, though. For the first time in Burrow's career, he sounded a little resigned to a star-crossed fate, no longer as excited for the game ahead. Missing the playoffs three years in a row, with two seasons cut much shorter by major injuries, can't be easy to stomach. As McCarthy alluded to, players work so hard year-round for 17 games. Talk about FOMO if you miss out — especially if you're a player of Burrow's caliber who has so much say into how each of those 17 games goes for your team.

Joe Burrow just looks tired. Bengals fans are tired. I'm tired of rambling about how much the organization has failed him. It's obvious to anyone with any football sense at all.

Shout out to McAfee and McCarthy for the support. Could Mike be lured back to the sidelines if the Bengals fire Zac Taylor? Bet you he'd at least listen!

