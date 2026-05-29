A perfect Bengals trade target for Joe Burrow who nobody is talking about

The Cincinnati Bengals have a phenomenal wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for Joe Burrow to throw to, but the depth chart behind those premier weapons leaves a lot to be desired.

Higgins has dealt with concussions and other injuries throughout his career, missing 12 games over the last three seasons. Cincinnati has Andrei Iosivas in place as the WR3 for now, but rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young figures to be a challenger for that role.

Why count on a dubious rookie, or Iosivas off a disappointing 2025 campaign, when a prime trade target is just sitting out there waiting to be had?

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. could be missing piece to Bengals' Super Bowl puzzle

Without naming any potential suitors, PFF's Bradley Locker named Denver Broncos wideout/return man Marvin Mims Jr. among 15 prime trade candidates who could still be had this offseason.

Tell me if this description from Locker's write-up doesn't make Mims an ideal fit in Cincinnati:

"A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason. [...] With the Broncos trading for Dolphins superstar Jaylen Waddle in March, it knocks Mims down the depth chart — potentially all the way to fifth behind Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. The 24-year-old would be appealing to other clubs as he enters a contract season, especially considering his strong return skills."

One could argue that if the Bengals wanted a rather disappointing receiver with serious upside as a returner, they wouldn't need to look beyond the building. Charlie Jones fits that description to a T.

But Jones brings absolutely nothing to the passing attack. He's a return man only. Meanwhile, if Mims wasn't in Broncos coach Sean Payton's doghouse, the mere fact that Denver reunited QB Bo Nix with his college teammate, Troy Franklin, drafted Pat Bryant in the third round last year, and traded for Jaylen Waddle, really limits Mims' ability to make an impact in the Mile High City.

Oh, and I didn't even mention Courtland Sutton, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Mims has a proficient 98 receptions on 136 targets for 1,202 yards and eight TDs through three years as a pro. Plus, he averaged 15.5 yards per punt return on 29 attempts this past season. He'd be reinvigorated by a change of scenery, especially with the chance to contribute in a larger role as a pass-catcher and to play alongside elite players like Burrow, Chase, and Higgins.

Denver isn't fooling anyone. A trade could only cost the Bengals a Day 3 pick, and probably a later one at that. Maybe a sixth-rounder? Whether Mims is a one-year rental or not, he's worth a flier for a Cincinnati team that should be doing everything possible to build contingency plans for this year. Because yes, for once, the Bengals are all-in to win a Super Bowl.

While I'd argue linebacker is still a more glaring need, the cheap cost of trading for Mims could still leave room for one last addition to the revamped defense. If a Burrow contract restructure is ever in the cards, there'd be plenty of room, but that's a whole different ball of wax.