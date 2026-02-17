Possible NFC contender cap casualty may answer Bengals' free agency prayers

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't the belle of the ball when it comes to attractive free-agent destinations. They need help to lure a certain caliber of player to their whole operation.

Having Joe Burrow certainly helps. A willingness to spend enough money on the open market does too. The second of those points is dubious at best, though, so what's the selling point for any free agent to sign on the dotted line?

Prior connections and affiliations. That's the answer. And it could mean the difference between a player being in a Bengals uniform and probably taking more money to sign elsewhere.

Packers Pro Bowler could reunite with Bengals assistant in Cincinnati if he's released

Rashan Gary was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has more or less lived up to that billing. The former University of Michigan standout has 46.5 sacks in seven seasons, and he missed half of the 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic highlighted an excerpt from his colleague Matt Schneidman's piece, which suggests Gary will be a salary cap casualty in Green Bay this offseason:

"I would be surprised if Gary is on the team next season." @mattschneidman w/ a note that would be of interest to current Bengals DL coach Jerry Montgomery, who helped launch Rashan Gary's career in GB.



His output dipped down stretch last year, but he's 28 with 175… https://t.co/DNsRIuF1Y4 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 17, 2026

The connection between Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery and Gary makes Cincinnati a logical landing spot for the 28-year-old if he does hit the open market.

Dehner refers to Gary's decline in production last season, but the Packers' whole defense took a hit once Micah Parsons went down with a season-ending injury. Gary may not be a true All-Pro, but he's a solid starter who far exceeds the standard seen among Bengals defensive ends in recent years.

Gary is a stellar player. Is he worth the $28 million 2026 cap hit the Packers are on the hook for as of now? Definitely not.

So what would Gary's market value be if he's released? Hard to say. Considering his last contract extension was worth $24 million per year on average, it's unlikely he'd settle for less than, say, $16 million per year.

That's well within the Bengals' price range. I'd personally rather roll the dice on Boye Mafe's upside at around $12 million in average annual value (or less!) and leave a bit more room for other defensive upgrades, rather than sink such a big chunk of change into a new Gary deal.

Bengals mock offseason. Adjusted @TheAthletic formula to have IRL cap space.



A real defense. Smart. Versatile. Menacing. Front seven is loaded.



$19 million left.



This is so doable if the front office can just admit they've botched most of the last two drafts/free-agent periods pic.twitter.com/dVUgfCKshM — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) February 6, 2026

A Bengals defensive end trio of Gary, Myles Murphy, and Shemar Stewart could be very exciting indeed.

Gary had some production concerns coming out of college like Stewart did, and it took some time to find his stride in the NFL. Not a bad mentor to provide for young Shemar.