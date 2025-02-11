Post-Super Bowl 2025 NFL odds prove there's still hope for Bengals

The 2024 NFL season is officially in the books. The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top by absolutely dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Fans in Philly will be celebrating for days, weeks and even months to come, but the rest of the league is eager to look ahead.

Luckily, DraftKings is here to help, as the sports book has officially released the first post-Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season. Unsurprisingly. the defending champion Eagles were given the best odds to win again, which makes sense since they're expected to have most of, if not all of their key contributors back next season.

Bengals given sixth-highest odds of winning Super Bowl 60

The Chiefs came in at No. 2, as many are expecting them to bounce back after such a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign. Behind Kansas City is a trio of 2024 playoff teams in the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. But, then it gets interesting.

The San Francisco 49ers were given the sixth-best odds to win the 2026 Super Bowl, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals -- two teams that didn't qualify for postseason play this past season. The Niners and Bengals came in ahead of 2024 playoff teams like the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams/Chargers, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

So, what does this tell us? Well, clearly public perception, or at least sports-book perception is still pretty high regarding the Bengals despite the fact that the team has missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. The fact that they have higher odds to win the Big Game than the Commanders, who made it all the way to the NFC Championship this past season, is pretty surprising.

There must be a level of optimism that new defensive coordinator Al Golden will be able to come in and fix some of the issues that have been plaguing the defense over the past couple of seasons, because without improvement on that side of the ball, the Bengals have no chance of making it to the Super Bowl, let alone winning it.

Here's the full list of early odds for Super Bowl 60 from DraftKings, via USA Today:

Philadelphia Eagles: +600

Kansas City Chiefs: +700

Baltimore Ravens: +700

Buffalo Bills: +700

Detroit Lions: +900

San Francisco 49ers: +1500

Cincinnati Bengals: +1800

Washington Commanders: +1900

Green Bay Packers: +1900

Los Angeles Rams: +2800

Los Angeles Chargers: +2800

Houston Texans: +3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500

Denver Broncos: +3500

Minnesota Vikings: +4000

Chicago Bears: +4500

Dallas Cowboys: +5500

Seattle Seahawks: +6500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500

Miami Dolphins: +6500

Atlanta Falcons: +6500

Arizona Cardinals: +6500

New York Jets: +8000

New England Patriots: +8000

Las Vegas Raiders: +9000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000

Indianapolis Colts: +11000

Carolina Panthers: +12000

New York Giants: +15000

New Orleans Saints: +15000

Tennessee Titans: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +20000

