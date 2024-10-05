1 advantage, 1 disadvantage for Bengals in Week 5 matchup vs. Ravens
By Glenn Adams
When the Cincinnati Bengals have the ball on offense against the Baltimore Ravens, there is one area where they undoubtedly have an advantage. On the other hand, there is another area they should thoroughly avoid. Or should they?
The statistics through Week 4 suggest Cincinnati should throw the ball 70 times on Sunday and rush once or twice, if at all. Here, we'll explore why the Bengals will have success passing against Baltimore. Also, despite what you may have heard all week, why they should also hammer the rushing attack.
Bengals' advantage: Let Joe cook
When the Bengals are on offense, they should have the advantage when passing the ball, according to how the season has played out for both teams thus far. Joe Burrow has thrown for the eighth-most yards this season. He's completing 70.9% of his passes, which is sixth best in the league, and his passing success rate is the fourth-best in the NFL.
On the other side of the ball. the Ravens are 31st in total air yards on completions. Once receivers catch the ball, Baltimore’s defense can’t seem to bring them down. They rank 28th in yards after catch surrendered. Giving up yards after the catch could spell bad news for the Ravens if Ja’Marr Chase has the ball in his hands. Chase is tied for second in tackles broken by a receiver and he's one of the best Yards After Catch guys in the entire league.
When all added up, Baltimore’s defense ranks 28th in passing yards allowed.
The Ravens are susceptible to giving up large passing numbers. However, Baltimore’s rush defense ranks eighth in sacks and fourth in QB knockdowns. But if Cincinnati can give Burrow an extra second in the pocket, the Bengals could have a great afternoon of passing the ball.