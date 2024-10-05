1 advantage, 1 disadvantage for Bengals in Week 5 matchup vs. Ravens
By Glenn Adams
Ravens' Advantage: The backfield battle
The area where the Bengals are at a distinct disadvantage, according to the statistics, is running the ball. The Ravens lead the league in rush yards surrendered and yards per attempt against. And with the advantages the Bengals should have when throwing the ball, you may think Cincinnati shouldn’t run the ball as often as they did against the Panthers. That would be a mistake.
Over the past few seasons, the internet machine has regaled us with memes of “bleep it, Ja’Marr is down there somewhere.” We should try to update that with “Bleep it, Chase Brown is back there somewhere.”
The second-year running back leads the league in rushing success rate at 72.4%. The next closest is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at 65.9%. Brown is second in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt at 6.3. First is Jackson at 7.5. Furthermore, Brown is fifth in yards after contact. He ranks fourth in yards before contact per attempt. Despite these amazing stats, Brown only has 29 carries this season.
Cincinnati handed the ball off to their running backs 12, 16, and 19 times in the first three weeks, respectively. Brown had three, four, and seven carries in those respective games.
Rushing the ball against the best rushing defense will be an excellent litmus test for Brown and the offense that ran the ball 30 times with its running backs against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
The Bengals can use the rushing attack to control the time of possession. An effective run game will allow their defense to rest. Furthermore, they must limit the touches for Jackson and Derrick Henry.
One of the reasons the Ravens are not giving up a lot of rushing yards is that teams have not yet dared to try them. They are the least-run on team in the NFL. Cincinnati should call their bluff.
More importantly, the Bengals should run the ball to build confidence in their ability to do so. Specifically, they should hand the ball to Chase Brown.