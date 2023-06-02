1 bold prediction for each Bengals draft pick in 2023
Myles Murphy finishes with 5+ sacks
Five sacks might not sound like a lot, especially for a first-round defensive edge, but it's important to note that Murphy is still playing behind Trey Hendrickson Sam and Hubbard. Those are still the top guys at the DE position and Murphy isn't going to shake that up in his rookie season.
However, one thing we know Lou Anarumo likes to do is shake up the defense, especially the D-Line. Throw different rotations in there, and see what works, and what doesn't. He might not be a starter, but Murphy will get more than a few opportunities to prove himself this year.
Just look at last season for example. Sure, you had your main four guys-- Hubbard, Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and D.J. Reader-- but there were still guys constantly being rotated in during the game, especially during the first half of the season that Reader missed. Jay Tufele, Josh Tupou, Joseph Ossai, Zach Carter, and Cam Sample to name a few, and that's just naming players off of the top of my head, there were probably a few more I forgot to mention.
The point is, Murphy will have his name called plenty of times throughout the season even if he isn't a starter, and I feel that he'll make the most of it. While many fans were confused and even a little upset that the team didn't end up drafting Michael Mayer even though he had fallen to them, this team needed a more explosive option on the line to get to the opposing quarterbacks better, and they believe this is the guy who'd achieve that.
Plus, Duke Tobin has done an excellent job bringing in players to help this team see success it hadn't seen in years, so I can trust that he made the right decision there.