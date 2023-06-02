1 bold prediction for each Bengals draft pick in 2023
Brad Robbins triumphs over Drue Chrisman, steals punter job from him
It became painfully obvious last season that Kevin Huber-- who had been with the Bengals since 2009-- was done as the starting punter for the team. It's tough moving on from a player who had been on the team for so long, but the Bengals had to do what they had to do, and Huber accepted it with class and grace.
For a moment, there seemed to be a ray of sunlight through the clouds, as Chrisman, who hailed from Ohio State, flashed some potential in his first couple of games and potentially looked like the team's next long-time starter. Unfortunately, as the season went on, Chrisman showed very little improvement and even regressed in some areas, a big concern being his lack of hang time on his punts, which was historically bad.
Naturally, this became a very underrated need for the Bengals to address during the off-season. Not even to necessarily replace Chrisman, but to at least give him some competition so he can better his game. They did so in the sixth round of the draft, selecting Brad Robbins from the University of Michigan. Competition on.
By the end of this competition for the starting punter role, the rookie will have come out victorious over the second-year special teamer. He's already impressed during training camp-- and his hang time appears to be much better as well. I think it's only a matter of time before he's named as the starting punter.