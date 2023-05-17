1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign
With the draft coming to a close and teams across the league looking to make key additions to their roster, many veteran players sign short-term deals with contenders. Although the Cincinnati Bengals are a near complete team on paper, there are depth issues in certain position groups.
For this exercise, I chose a free agent that the Bengals might want to consider taking in every major position group.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott
The two big names here are former Cleveland Brown Kareem Hunt and long-time Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott. Hunt has been solid as a one-two punch behind a stellar offensive line, but after his YPC dropped from 4.9 to 3.8, the Browns chose not to re-sign him. At 27, he could provide stability in the backfield at a cheap price.
The other potential, and in my opinion better, addition would be the recently released Cowboy, Ezekiel Elliott. A vocal minority of fans called for the Bengals to sign Elliott and release Mixon after alleged legal issues arose.
While this move is highly unlikely, even following a down year from Mixon, Elliott could still prove to be a solid pickup. He ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 while splitting carries with Tony Pollard.
Although injury has been a concern in recent years, 2021 showed Elliott hit the 1000-yard mark and double-digits touchdowns. This addition could potentially spell the practice squad for coach favorite Trayveon Williams, but it would nonetheless be a good acquisition.