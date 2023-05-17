1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign
Offensive Line: Dalton Risner
The sole starting-caliber offensive lineman still available is Dalton Risner, a 2019 second-round pick of the Denver Broncos. He would not be a flashy pick-up by any means, but he would bring starting experience to the guard position, and could challenge Cordell Volson for a starting spot.
Risner is 27, and although Volson was solid his rookie year, Risner could provide vital guard depth at the least. However, his ceiling is the potential starting guard for a few years.
Tight End: Mitchell Wilcox
Mitchell Wilcox was who I believed could be the long-term replacement for C.J. Uzomah. They have strikingly similar measurables and a more than comparable playing style.
Both players are solid blockers, consistent when targeted, and difficult for cornerbacks to bring down. On 18 targets, Wilcox caught 17 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
For the upcoming season, the Bengals opted to roll with Irv Smith Jr. who has battled injuries his entire career and went 25-36 for 182 yards and two touchdowns last year.
With Smith Jr. being the sole receiving tight end, Sample and Asiasi are typically only used for blocking, Wilcox could bring some much-needed depth and consistency to the position. He understands the system, and would easily challenge Sample and Asiasi for a roster spot.