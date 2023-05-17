1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign
Wide Receiver: None
The Bengals wide receiver room is set in stone with Chase, Higgins, and Boyd being the best receiving trio in the league. The front office spent a fourth-round pick on Charlie Jones who came off a productive 1361 yards and 12 touchdown campaign from the Boilermakers. Jones is shaping up to be the long-term man in the slot as well as in the return game.
Trenton Irwin is the fifth man and the definition of consistency, with the position group rounding out with 2023 sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas being a developmental project.
The Bengals receiver room is in no need of making additions in an already light free agency class, currently being headlined by the likes of Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay. I doubt the Bengals will take a swing on either of these wide receivers, but the front office may look at training camps to observe any cap casualties or promising rookies that could get cut.
Perhaps the Saints decide to move on from Michael “Slant Boy” Thomas and the Bengals swoop in. Will it happen? Not likely, but a man can dream.
Quarterback: None
A month ago, Bengals fans would likely have talked about Trevor Siemian, a rookie during the Broncos Superbowl 50 victory. He has connections with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and at 31 years old, has proven he can be a game manager when necessary.
After rocky play from backup Brandon Allen for the past two seasons, the Cincinnati front office chose to let the incumbent backup leave for San Francisco. The Bengals then had an open roster spot which they gave to Siemian. With Teddy Bridgewater being the top quarterback available, there is nothing to say here. The Bengals got their backup, and there’s no replacing Joe Burrow.