1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign
Defensive Interior: Chris Wormley
Twenty-nine-year-old rotational piece and former Steeler, Chris Wormley, could provide the Bengals' defensive interior with key depth. Hill and Reader and the main two guys in the interior, but after them, the depth gets choppy.
Wormley has not lived up to his third-round billing in the Steel City, but he did record an admirable eight sacks in 2021. He could get snaps when Reader and Hill rest, and potentially jump Josh Tupou on the roster, and move Jay Tufele to the chopping block.
Edge: Yannick Ngakoue
Although former ninth-overall pick Leonard Floyd is the premier pick-up here, registering 32 sacks in the past three seasons, the Bengals rarely run with an outside linebacker. Floyd still has some gas in the tank, but to purely stick it to the Chiefs, it would be ironic for the Bengals to pick up long-time Kansas City player, Frank Clark.
“The Shark”was released after being unable to reach contract negotiations in March, and could be rotated in with Hubbard, potentially kicking inside to help mask defensive interior depth. The real player to look out for here is Yannick Ngakoue who jumped around teams the previous few seasons. The 28-year-old notched 22 sacks in the last two years, and he’d give the Bengals some juice from the edge.