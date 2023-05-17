1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign
Linebacker: Anthony Barr
After re-signing Germaine Pratt, the Bengals linebacking core is arguably the most complete roster spot on the team. Logan Wilson calls the defense, Akeem Davis-Gaither plays as a quarterback spy, and a mix of Bachie and Bailey fill out the roster, contributing on special teams.
The top remaining free agent is Anthony Barr who once was one half of a duo with Eric Kendricks that was arguably a top-3 linebacking unit in the league. Those days are behind Barr, and he could provide some depth at the position, but he more than likely will hang up his cleats this season or next at 31 years old. I’d love to get a season out of him as a depth piece, but this position group seems to be set.
Cornerback: Ronald Darby
Who wouldn’t love to see Marcus Peters line up in orange and black and pick off Lamar Jackson and the Ravens twice a year? A Day 1 starter if he came to the Jungle, the former all-pro cornerback likely would not sign with Cincinnati due to the intensity of the rivalry.
Although a paycheck is a paycheck and many players put rivalries aside, I highly doubt the Bengals staff would want Peters in the locker room. Instead, I offer a quietly consistent player in Ronald Darby from the Broncos, who posted a solid 71.1 on Pro Football Focus this past year.
With the Eli Apple reclamation project officially being over, Darby would be a decent addition to a young cornerback room that is led by a recovering Awuzie.