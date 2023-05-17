Fansided
1 free agent at every position group the Bengals should sign

By Joseph Nichols

Running Back Ezekiel Elliott is a premier free agent still on the board
Safety: John Johnson III

The Bengals chose to nab Larry Ogunjobi from the Browns in free agency during the Super Bowl run, so why not do it with another third round pick in the same draft class? John Johnson III was on the Rams 2018 Super Bowl team, but has been a depth piece in Cleveland the past couple years. He’s shown consistency when called upon, and would provide a veteran presence in the position group that is young and the biggest unknown of the team.

The Bengals appear to be set with a few position groups that will see little to no major change until Week 1, namely quarterback, linebacker, and wide receiver. However, a proven edge rusher could provide the Bengals' defense with enough juice to take down Mahomes once or twice more which could decide the big games. 

Look for a veteran guard or safety that the Bengals might bring on to compete for a starting spot.

