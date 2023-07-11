1 move made by every Bengals AFC North rival that made us laugh
While the Cincinnati Bengals have historically played in one of the fiercest NFL divisions, the road back to an AFC North crown will be more difficult in 2023.
Prior to this season, Cincinnati had never won division titles in back-to-back years, but this Bengals team has the opportunity for a three-peat. With the Steelers, Ravens, and Browns making a flurry of moves in the offseason, anticipation is mounting for what could be a bloodbath in the division this year.
While these rivals have signed and drafted some studs in recent years, let's take a look at some potential duds that might help streamline a Bengals playoff berth.
Steelers: Signing Allen Robinson II
After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the former Bear and Jaguar, Allen Robinson II. A-Rob has not posted more than 500 yards in either of the past two seasons and has been light on touchdowns as well.
While he will likely clock in as the WR3 for the Steelers, Pittsburgh fans will be disappointed if they expect any sort of relevancy from Robinson. He is approaching the wrong side of 30, and likely will not sniff top-10 receiving yards again in his career.