1 move made by every Bengals AFC North rival that made us laugh
Browns: Letting Jacoby Brissett walk
While the Cleveland Browns are all in on Deshaun Watson, Browns backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, played quite well in his place. Brissett posted a career-high 64% completion rate, while his 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio earned him an 82.6 PFF grade. He was extremely efficient as a passer, helping wideout Amari Cooper, post the fourth-most touchdowns in the league.
Bengals fans might remember him for the 32-13 smackdown on Halloween. I know I’m still seeing ghosts from that game.
When Watson started after his 11-game suspension, he finished the season posting a measly 55.3 grade on PFF. While a year into the new system and a regular offseason in his favor, the three-time Pro Bowler might get back into form. If he can’t shake the two seasons he missed, it might have been a solid plan to retain Brissett, who is arguably the best backup in the league right now.
Although their record was not indicative of their talent on offense, Brissett helped the Browns’ rushing attack and was a more than serviceable game manager.