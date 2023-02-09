10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to have Joe Burrow locked in as their starting quarterback. For the third straight year, however, they're looking for a backup quarterback in free agency. Brandon Allen has been the backup during Burrow's career in Cincinnati and it feels as though he'll be back again in 2023.
Still, Allen is a free agent and could sign wherever he wants. Who are some backup quarterbacks that might make sense as Burrow's backup? Let's start with Brandon Allen.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Brandon Allen
If Burrow and Zac Taylor are happy with Brandon Allen, why not re-sign him? He knows the offense and the team clearly likes him. Allen played in just one game this past season (Week 9's blowout win over Carolina) and went 3-for-3 with 22 yards. Fans haven't been discussing the option of moving on from Allen in the offseason and it makes sense why.
Kyle Allen
If the Bengals don't re-sign Brandon Allen, they can keep the No. 8 "Allen" jersey in tow for Kyle Allen. The previously undrafted Texas A&M quarterback made his first NFL start in 2018 as a member of the Panthers. He started one game for Carolina that year and then 12 games for the Panthers the following season, throwing for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 picks.
Allen moved on to Washington for the 2020 and 2021 seasons and started four games during that time (all in 2020). He looked pretty good that season, throwing for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
This past season, Allen started two games for the lowly Texans and tossed for 416 yards, two touchdowns, and four picks. Allen has plenty of experience as a backup so if the Bengals are in need of a backup signal-caller, he could be a decent option.