10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
C.J. Beathard
A former third-round pick out of Iowa, C.J. Beathard has made a name for himself as a backup quarterback in the league. He spent the first three years of his career in San Francisco and started 12 games during that time (it feels like the 49ers always have injuries to their quarterbacks). In those 12 games, Beathard threw for 3,469 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 13 picks.
Beathard spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville backing up Trevor Lawrence. He never had to start a game for the Jaguars but appeared in six games, throwing just 13 passes in those appearances. Now Beathard is a free agent and could be a nice backup option for Cincinnati.
Chase Daniel
No one has made more of a profit as a backup quarterback than Chase Daniel. The former Missouri quarterback (who was a Heisman Trophy finalist for the 2007 season) has been the all-time backup quarterback during his 10+ year career, backing up the likes of Drew Brees, Alex Smith, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert.
Could Daniel add Joe Burrow to the list of quarterbacks who he's backed up? I doubt Daniel comes to Cincinnati because the team probably re-signs Brandon Allen but even if they don't, Daniel is typically one of the more expensive options due to his experience as a backup.