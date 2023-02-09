10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
Jeff Driskel
A former sixth-round pick in 2016, Jeff Driskel has ended up starting 11 games since 2018 and has done okay when thrown to the wolves. He's thrown for 2,228, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions during his 23 total appearances.
Driskel actually made his NFL debut with Cincinnati in 2018 and threw for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions through nine games (six starts). The team only won one game with Driskel at the helm but I think we can all agree that QB wins-losses are a dumb stat.
After Driskel showed he could be a serviceable backup in 2018, he spent time with the Lions, Broncos, and Texans. Driskel didn't play for this team when Zac Taylor was around so this is an entirely different Bengals team. Could he still be an option though?