10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
Blaine Gabbert
The second former Missouri quarterback to appear on this list also happens to be a Super Bowl champion. That's right, Blaine Gabbert is indeed a Super Bowl champion, as he backed up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay during the 2020 season when the Buccaneers won it all.
Gabbert was Brady's backup during his three years in Tampa and before that spent time with the Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, and Titans. Before he was a perennial backup, Gabbert was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2011 but couldn't hack it as a full-time starter. He might not be a great option to start games long-term, but what backup is? That's why they're backups.
Gabbert serving as Brady's backup shows that he can handle the backup gig and be able to step in should he be needed.