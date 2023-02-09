10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
Case Keenum
The quarterback responsible for the Minneapolis Miracle has played for seven different NFL teams during his 10-year career and most recently backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Bengals fans likely remember Case Keenum during his two-year stint with the Browns. Keenum and Brandon Allen actually faced off in the Week 18 season finale in 2021.
Keenum has also played for the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, and Washington. It was with the Vikings that he actually looked like a decent starter, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven picks. When Minnesota signed Kirk Cousins the following offseason, Keenum was then signed by the Broncos where he looked better suited as a backup.
Keenum might not be a top tier starter but he's a good option to have when your starting quarterback goes down. The Bengals won't be the same if Joe Burrow ever has to miss an extended period of time, but Keenum would give them a solid chance at winning games while Burrow was out.