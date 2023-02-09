10 backup quarterback options for the Bengals in 2023
Nick Mullens
Nick Mullens broke onto the scene in 2018 as the 49ers backup when he started eight games in Jimmy Garoppolo's absence. His rookie season consisted of Mullens throwing for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Mullens played in San Francisco for the next two years before backing up Baker Mayfield in 2021 and then serving as Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota this past year. He started one game for Cleveland in 2021 and appeared in four games for the Vikings in 2022.
Mullens has solid experience as a backup and will be one of the more popular options for teams in free agency. I don't see him in Cincinnati but he'd be one of the better candidates for them to sign.