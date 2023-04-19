10 best first-round draft picks in Bengals history
1. Anthony Munoz
Talking about why Anthony Munoz is great is like talking about Casablanca, everything has already been said and couldn’t be said better. He is also a Bengals Ring of Honor inductee and he was part of the first class in 2021.
Munoz is probably considered one of the best if not the best offensive tackle to ever take the gridiron. He played 13 seasons in Cincinnati and though he spent much of his 13th season injured he attempted a comeback in Tampa but was released before the season and decided to retire.
During his 13 seasons, he racked up every individual accolade you could think of (except for MVP because those never go to non-skill positions). He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and nine First Team All-Pro teams.
He also made the NFL’s 1980s all-decade team and the 75th and 100th NFL Anniversary teams. If you asked all longtime Bengals fans who is the great Bengals player of all time, Munoz would be a very popular pick. In 1998, Munoz was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.