10 best free agents in 2023 and are they a fit for the Bengals?
The Cincinnati Bengals need to make moves in free agency to ensure that this team reaches the Super Bowl in the 2023 season. They've been pretty successful in free agency over the past two years and that, paired with the emergence of Joe Burrow, has helped flip the direction of the franchise.
It still hasn't led to Super Bowls though and that's why the team needs to go big or go home this offseason in free agency. PFF recently released their top 100 free agents for this offseason and in this post, we'll look at the top 10 players on that list and whether or not they'd be a fit for the Bengals. If so, what the asking price would be for said player?
10. Mike McGlinchey, OT
The Bengals need to figure out what they're going to do at right tackle in the offseason after La'el Collins failed to live up to the hype during his inaugural season in Cincinnati. It was a big deal when the Bengals landed Collins but by the end of the season, fans understood why the Cowboys were eager to move on from him last spring.
If the Bengals want a home-run addition at right tackle this offseason, they should strongly consider signing Mike McGlinchey, even if he would be a pricy acquisition. The 49ers right tackle is projected to earn a four-year deal worth $62 million ($15.5 annually) and considering the Bengals didn't go after the top offensive linemen last offseason, I'd be surprised if they made a run at McGlinchey.