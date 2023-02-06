10 best free agents in 2023 and are they a fit for the Bengals?
7. Jakobi Meyers, WR
The Bengals have some decisions to make this offseason regarding two of their three starting wide receivers. Tee Higgins is eligible for an extension but with the team needing to extend Joe Burrow and re-sign key players, there is plenty of speculation that the Bengals will trade Higgins.
Tyler Boyd could be a cap casualty to help the Bengals save money for the big contracts they're going to dish out over the next few years. I don't realistically see Cincinnati cutting Boyd, but it's certainly an option.
All of that being said, even if Boyd is cut and/or Higgins is traded, I don't see Cincinnati being in on Jakobi Meyers. He's projected to earn a four-year deal worth $64 million ($16 million annually and $40 million in guarantees) and considering the Bengals need to pay Ja'Marr Chase next offseason and might even pay Higgins this offseason, I can't imagine they'd pay that amount of money for Meyers.
Would Jakobi Meyers be a fit? No. They don't need to shell out money to a wide receiver in free agency.
6. Lavonte David
Tom Brady isn't returning to Tampa Bay after announcing his retirement so it's not crazy to think that Lavonte David will be looking for a change of scenery. If he's still wanting to chase a second ring, why not come to the Bengals? After all, how many times has Joe Burrow been compared to Brady?
David is 33 years old but he certainly doesn't play like it. Still, the age is a factor in why he's only projected to earn a two-year deal worth $22 million ($11 million annually with $15.25 million guaranteed).
David is a tackling machine, totaling 124 tackles during the 2022 season and failing to have fewer than 100 tackles in a season just twice in his career. One of those came in 2021 when he missed five games. If the Bengals can't retain Germaine Pratt, David gives them a nice addition to the linebacker position.