10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
Tyler Eifert, TE (2015)
Tyler Eifert was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and looked solid in his rookie season. Eifert had 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Unfortunately in the first game of his sophomore season, he suffered a dislocated elbow and shoulder labrum tear. He would not play again in the 2014 season.
Eifert’s injuries were something Bengals fans became all too familiar with. Before many of the injury issues, he had a bright 2015 season with 615 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. That earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl that season.
Fans hoped the injury in 2014 was a one-off but after the 2015 season, injuries were an issue that Eifert dealt with for the rest of his career. He played one full season in his career, which was not his Pro Bowl campaign.
In 2019 he played all 16 games but only started four of them and only amassed 436 yards and three touchdowns. At one time Bengals fans thought Eifert could’ve been Travis Kelce if it were not for the injuries. Unfortunately, the guy couldn't stay healthy.